Paige reacts to WWE releasing Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

Wrestlers continue to take to social media to react to today's WWE releases. Former WWE Divas Champion Paige was shocked by a number of the releases, singling out Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, formally known as The IIconics.

Paige tweeted the following message to Royce and Kay earlier this afternoon.

"Shocked by a bunch of the releases. IIconics were an are absolute gold. @PeytonRoyceWWE @BillieKayWWE I love you ladies so much. You're stars and will continue in your next step as stars. Won't be long till you're scooped up and a well deserved spotlight is shined on your both. *heart emoji*"WW

Shocked by a bunch of the releases.. IIconics were and are absolute gold. @PeytonRoyceWWE @BillieKayWWE I love you ladies so much. You’re stars and will continue in your next step as stars. Won’t be long till you’re scooped up and a well deserved spotlight is shined on you both❤️ — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) April 15, 2021

All WWE releases are under a 90-day no-compete deal

Unlike Andrade, who somehow escaped the 90-day no-compete part of his contract when he was released a couple of weeks ago, these talents are not so lucky.

The 90-day no-compete contracts will expire on July 14, which is a Wednesday, meaning some names could appear that night on AEW Dynamite.

IMPACT will most likely also look to capitalize on this and schedule its Slammiversary pay-per-view to take place after these contracts are up. There is a lot of talent in this round of departures that will most certainly land on their feet at some point this summer.

Peyton Royce's husband, Shawn Spears, currently works for AEW, and it seems like a no-brainer that both Royce and Billie Kay will be "All Elite" shortly after their no-compete clauses expire.

It is unknown if there will be more releases today, but stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest breaking news when it comes to this round of WWE exits.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Peyton Royce.



We wish her the best in all of her future endeavors.https://t.co/55CLz9UeBB pic.twitter.com/rJQASt4xII — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

