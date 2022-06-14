Renee Paquette (f.k.a Renee Young) has come out in support of Paige, who recently announced that she is set to leave WWE in July.

At just 18 years old, the Englishwoman signed with WWE in 2011 and quickly found success as she won the Divas Championship in her debut on the main roster. However, after six years at the top of the women's division, due to a series of neck issues, Paige announced her retirement from the ring in 2018.

After being out of in-ring action for four years and also making very few appearances on WWE programming, the former Divas Champion tweeted that July 7 will be her last day in the company.

Speaking on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Renee Paquette stated that she is excited to see what her friend's post-WWE life will look like.

"This chick’s just a star, she’s one of those people that just has that energy, has that personality. So as much as this is like I’m sure it’s a shock to the system, I’m really excited for her to see what’s next. She’s not been on TV for some time and it always honestly blew my mind that WWE didn’t have her on as, she was, you know, the general manager of SmackDown for a little while, she was great in that role, I loved her in that role," said Paquette. [0:12 to 1:02]

With a strong legion of fans, Paige will no doubt receive plenty of support and encouragement in whatever step she decides to take next.

Zelina Vega has paid tribute to Paige

As a Superstar who aided the success of the Women's Revolution, the English-born wrestler is one of the most respected performers of her generation.

One wrestler who took to social media to thank Paige for her work in WWE was Zelina Vega, who hailed the former NXT Women's Champion as a legend.

"Truly a legendary talent and person. I don’t think she’ll ever know the incredible impact that she’s had on people like me and so many others," wrote Vega. "My initial opportunity to work in a WWE ring was due to HER story. Honored to call her a friend."

Although her days in WWE seem to be over, at just 29 years of age, Paige's journey is just beginning, whether that be a return to the ring or a completely new venture.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far