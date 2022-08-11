Paige regrets getting into a bar fight alongside fellow WWE Superstar

Paige admits she is embarrassed by some of her actions outside of the ring during her time in WWE.

In 2015, TMZ broke a story about the two-time Divas Champion getting into a bar fight alongside Alicia Fox. The former WWE Superstars were allegedly kicked out of a Baltimore steakhouse one day before an episode of RAW after arguing with a drunk woman.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast, Paige acknowledged that her past behavior was unacceptable.

“We would constantly go out and we ended up in TMZ because we got in this f**king bar fight. It was awful. I just thought at the time, ‘That’s not f**king cool, dude.’ I thought I’m like the rock star of WWE, I felt cool, but it’s not cool at all and I’m so embarrassed by it. I’ll look back on Total Divas and I’m like, ‘I wish I didn’t do half the stuff I did on Total Divas.’”

The former SmackDown General Manager used to party with Fox a lot while on the road with WWE. Both women are now teetotal after changing their lifestyles in recent years.

Paige explains why she partied so much

As a cast member on WWE’s “Total Divas” reality show, the 29-year-old was often filmed drinking on nights out with her fellow superstars.

Looking back, she felt that she had earned the right to party due to her intense schedule.

“I just felt like I was working all the time and I deserved to have a good time,” Paige said. “I remember being so exhausted I was falling asleep in the f**king makeup chair and they were holding my head up… Any time I could I was like, ‘I need to go get a drink, I need to go do this.’”

The retired superstar also discussed the early days of her WWE career. Reflecting on her time in NXT, she mentioned that she disliked one of her former trainers.

