Paige reveals how she is adapting to WWE's new rules

Paige officially retired from wrestling back in 2018 after not competing in the ring for almost a year. After she made her return from injury before announcing her retirement, Paige took part in singles competition but slowly transitioned into a manager role for Absolution.

On the night after Paige announced her retirement, she was given the role as General Manager of WWE SmackDown. When her term as General Manager of WWE SmackDown ended, she started managing the Kabuki Warriors before they turned on her.

Paige's reaction to WWE's new rules

Earlier in the week, WWE released a notice stating that henceforth WWE Superstars are prohibited from getting into third party agreements. WWE's official statement can be read below.

"Some of you are engaged with outside third parties using your name and likeness in ways that are detrimental to our company. It is imperative that these activities be terminated within the next 30 days (by Friday October 2). Continued violations will result in fines, suspension, or termination at WWE's discretion."

On her recent Twitch stream, Paige told the WWE Universe about the changes she will be making to continue her Twitch account. Paige told fans that she will change her account name from "OfficialPaigeWWE" to "SarayaOfficial".

"Just so you guys know, this is all going to be changed. It's gonna be changed to Saraya — my real name. We are not going to get rid of our Twitch, we are here to stay. We are not going anywhere. Twitch is our house. I'm the queen of Twitch, so there is no chance in hell we are getting rid of my stream. We're here. We're here to stay. No, guys, I can keep it. It's just Saraya, just have to change it all over to Saraya. ... Thank you guys for understanding. I know it's going to be a little bit weird to get used to Saraya, but it is what it is."

WWE's new rule has received some backlash from many stars in the company. Many of WWE Superstars go LIVE on Twitch, Cameo, and many other apps almost every day.