"I just got cleared that day” - Paige reveals incredible story behind the first NXT event

Former Divas Champion Paige has shared that one of the most memorable moments of her WWE career was during her time in NXT.

The Anti-Diva had a successful run on the black and gold brand, where she became the inaugural NXT Women's Champion. In her debut match on the main roster, she won the Divas Championship from AJ Lee. She would then go on to spearhead what became known as the 'Divas Revolution' in WWE.

Unfortunately, her main roster run was cut short due to injury. The former NXT Champion announced her retirement from in-ring competition in 2018 and hasn't appeared on WWE TV for a while now.

After a fan on Twitter asked what she considered her most memorable moment in the company, Paige reflected on being one of the first women showcased on the WWE Network during an NXT premium live event. Here's what the tweet read:

"So NXT was the first PPV to be on WWE network and we were the first women to be showcased. So it was immense pressure. Also I just got cleared that day after being out from having a huge ovarian cyst removed. That’s just one memorable moment!"

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE Chey 🧍🏻‍♀️ @lovablies @RealPaigeWWE @TripleH What’s the most memorable moment you can remember about your WWE days? I’m curious, I see so much cool shit you’ve done, I wanna know your favorite @RealPaigeWWE @TripleH What’s the most memorable moment you can remember about your WWE days? I’m curious, I see so much cool shit you’ve done, I wanna know your favorite So NXT was the first PPV to be on WWE network and we were the first women to be showcased. So it was immense pressure. Also I just got cleared that day after being out from having a huge ovarian cyst removed. That’s just one memorable moment! twitter.com/lovablies/stat… So NXT was the first PPV to be on WWE network and we were the first women to be showcased. So it was immense pressure. Also I just got cleared that day after being out from having a huge ovarian cyst removed. That’s just one memorable moment! twitter.com/lovablies/stat…

Paige had to fight for approval to do a poplular move in NXT

The women's division has certainly come a long way in WWE. Female stars are main-eventing major events like WrestleMania and competing in high-risk matches such as Hell in a Cell and Elimination Chamber.

However, during her time in NXT, Paige had to fight producers for a powerbomb spot off the top rope with former WWE star Emma.

'The Game' Triple H supported them and they were given the greenlight to perform the move. The former SmackDown General Manager spoke about it in a recent tweet.

"You have no idea how much we had to fight for a power bomb off the top rope. Luckily @TripleH trusted us enough. Because it was a time where women had to "fight like women". It still wasn't a full power bomb off top had to walk out first but it was a compromise."

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE twitter.com/prowrestlingbi… prowrestlingbit @prowrestlingbit On this day in 2014, @RealPaigeWWE def. @TenilleDashwood to retain NXT Women's Championship #NXTArrival On this day in 2014, @RealPaigeWWE def. @TenilleDashwood to retain NXT Women's Championship #NXTArrival https://t.co/T5UcDPoxv0 You have no idea how much we had to fight for a power bomb off the top rope. Luckily @TripleH trusted us enough. Because it was a time where women had to “fight like women”. It still wasn’t a full power bomb off top had to walk out first but it was a compromise You have no idea how much we had to fight for a power bomb off the top rope. Luckily @TripleH trusted us enough. Because it was a time where women had to “fight like women”. It still wasn’t a full power bomb off top had to walk out first but it was a compromise 😂 twitter.com/prowrestlingbi…

The Anti-Diva currently works for WWE as an ambassador, but many fans would love for her to make a return to the ring.

Edited by Jacob Terrell