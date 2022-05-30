Paige sends heartfelt message to former WWE Superstar

Paige sent a heartfelt message to former WWE Superstar Lina Fanene (formerly known as Nia Jax) on her birthday.

The Irresistible Force parted ways with the sports entertainment company last year after being released alongside numerous other talents due to budget cuts. Her last match in WWE was a bout against her former partner Shayna Baszler. The match took place on the September 20th, 2021 episode of Monday Night RAW.

In a recent Twitter post, Paige wished the newly turned 38-year-old wrestler a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to Lina Fanene such a beautiful human! Love ya sister!! Have a great day!" - she wrote.

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE Happy birthday to @LinaFanene such a beautiful human! Love ya sister!! Have a great day! Happy birthday to @LinaFanene such a beautiful human! Love ya sister!! Have a great day! ❤️ https://t.co/Be1LG3tslP

Paige urged WWE to re-hire Nia Jax after her release from the company

Numerous WWE stars were let go last year due to budget cuts. The list includes Bray Wyatt, Mickie James, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Oney Lorcan, The IIconics, and Hit Row, among others.

The day after Nia Jax was released, Paige took to Twitter to demand that the company bring her back. She included a backstage photo and a hashtag in the tweet.

Nia Jax opened up about her WWE release in an Instagram post by stating:

"It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, when dealing with so much privately. I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time."

The Irresistible Force is currently set to make her in-ring return at Wrestling Entertainment Series on June 4th. She will collide with CJ Perry (Lana) for the Women's Championship.

