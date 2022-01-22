Paige sends an interesting message to Vince McMahon

Paige has sent an interesting message to WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

The former two-time Divas Champion was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2018 due to neck injuries. Following her retirement announcement, she became the General Manager of Friday Night SmackDown.

Taking to Twitter, she subtly asked Mr. McMahon to bring her back as a general manager. She could be referring to the GM mode that WWE has brought back in the latest 2K22 video game:

"Yo @WWE @VinceMcMahon since you brought GMs back a while ago," she wrote in her tweet.

As General Manager of the blue brand, Paige ended up working with the then-Commissioner of the blue brand, Shane McMahon. She remained in the role until December 2018 when the McMahon family announced that they will be taking charge of the shows themselves.

Could Paige be a surprise entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match this year?

Paige has made multiple on-screen appearances for WWE in various roles over the last few years. However, she has been teasing an in-ring return since last year. With WWE Royal Rumble 2022 approaching soon, fans have been very vocal about wanting to see her back one more time.

After seeing the overwhelming fan reaction, The Anti-Diva tweeted out the following, stating that she feels great that people still miss her, even four years after her retirement announcement.

"I tell ya what though, it does feel f**king awesome to see so many people even after 4 years, miss me wrestling."

There has been speculation that she could be making a one-night return at the Royal Rumble this year. But all of that depends on one major thing - whether she is cleared by the WWE medical team to compete or not. If she is, it would be a massive surprise for the fans.

WWE has already announced some major surprises and shockers for this year's Royal Rumble match. This includes WWE Hall of Famers like Lita, The Bella Twins, and more.

Also Read Article Continues below

Additionally, IMPACT Knockouts Champion and former WWE Superstar Mickie James has also been announced as an entrant to the Royal Rumble this year. With the 'Forbidden Door' knocked wide open, we could even see Paige in the Rumble if all goes well.

Could Paige return at this year's Royal Rumble? Learn more from our experts right here

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Paige return to WWE? Yes No 26 votes so far