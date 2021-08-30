Paige shares honest thoughts on Becky Lynch squashing Bianca Belair

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige isn't happy about Becky Lynch squashing Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2021.

Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE at The Biggest Party of the Summer and squashed Bianca Belair in 27 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Lynch's return garnered a big reaction from fans in attendance, but Bianca's shocking loss left a bad taste in many fans' mouths.

Paige was among those who weren't thrilled with Lynch putting down Bianca Belair in a matter of seconds and talked about the bout in her latest Twitch stream. The former WWE Divas Champion criticized this short bout by stating that it didn't do anything for women's wrestling as a whole.

Paige and Becky Lynch aren't exactly strangers

Paige and Becky Lynch have history together in WWE. Back when Paige was a mainstay on WWE TV, she teamed up with Lynch on various occasions. The two stars also faced each other a handful of times. Paige announced her retirement from pro wrestling in 2018 after she suffered an injury at a house show on December 27, 2017.

Paige has caught the attention of wrestling fans again after talking about a possible return to the squared circle somewhere down the line. She believes that the WWE Universe watching her big return to the ring could be a big deal. Paige seems hopeful about a potential return, but only time will tell if she gets cleared by doctors and gets to live her dream again.

As for Becky Lynch, she went on to become one of the biggest superstars of the modern era and won the first-ever women's main event in WrestleMania history. Lynch then went on hiatus due to her pregnancy in 2020, but she has finally made her return. Lynch squashing Bianca certainly wasn't the ideal return that fans had been anticipating, and here's hoping that WWE handles this feud well in the near future.

