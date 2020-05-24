Lana and Rusev

Two-time WWE Divas Champion Paige recently celebrated 7000 subscribers on her Twitch handle by looking back at her brief WWE career. Paige also talked in detail about her time on Total Divas, and opened up on her real-life feud with Lana.

Paige stated that she didn't like Lana much at the time, due to the latter attempting to start a storyline with her by tweeting that Paige had bullied her in NXT, without talking about it with Paige. The tweet led to tons of fans backlash being directed towards Paige.

The incident in question happened when the cast of Total Divas was on one of their trips. There was a large room at the place where the cast stayed, and Paige and Nia Jax were supposed to share that room. Lana had other plans though, and wanted the room for herself.

When Paige confronted Lana, the latter called Rusev and he got mad at Paige as well. Paige and Lana later got into a heated argument that can be viewed HERE. You can check out Paige talking about the incident HERE, starting at the 1:01:13 mark.

Lana and Paige later set their differences aside

Paige made it clear that she and Lana later made up and are good friends now. She also dubbed the feud as "100% real". Paige is currently working for WWE Backstage as a panelist, while Lana is on WWE RAW. Lana was featured in a months-long storyline with Rusev and Bobby Lashley, that kicked off on the RAW premiere last year.

Lana's association with Lashley seems to be up in the air at the moment, as the former Intercontinental Champion recently joined forces with WWE veteran MVP.