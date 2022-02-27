"Luckily Triple H trusted us enough" - former Champion reveals which WWE move she fought for

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige recently shared how she had to fight backstage for a Powerbomb spot.

Paige was referring to her match with Emma at NXT ArRIVAL in 2014. The two women put on a spectacle for the NXT Championship that night. The match is often credited with igniting a spark that spawned the Women's Revolution in WWE.

In the tweet, Paige mentioned how she and Emma convinced the top brass in WWE to use the Powerbomb off the top rope. She detailed how Triple H supported them and helped push their cause internally. The former two-time Divas Champion mentioned that they had to make a compromise in executing the move, but it still set a new standard.

Here's what the tweet read:

"You have no idea how much we had to fight for a powerbomb off the top rope. Luckily Triple H trusted us enough. Because it was a time where women had to 'fight like women.' It still wasn’t a full powerbomb off top had to walk out first but it was a compromise." said Paige.

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE twitter.com/prowrestlingbi… prowrestlingbit @prowrestlingbit On this day in 2014, @RealPaigeWWE def. @TenilleDashwood to retain NXT Women's Championship #NXTArrival On this day in 2014, @RealPaigeWWE def. @TenilleDashwood to retain NXT Women's Championship #NXTArrival https://t.co/T5UcDPoxv0 You have no idea how much we had to fight for a power bomb off the top rope. Luckily @TripleH trusted us enough. Because it was a time where women had to “fight like women”. It still wasn’t a full power bomb off top had to walk out first but it was a compromise You have no idea how much we had to fight for a power bomb off the top rope. Luckily @TripleH trusted us enough. Because it was a time where women had to “fight like women”. It still wasn’t a full power bomb off top had to walk out first but it was a compromise 😂 twitter.com/prowrestlingbi…

Paige is the youngest WWE Divas Champion in history

The former NXT star created history when she debuted on the main roster back in 2014. Paige appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania 30 to congratulate then Divas Champion AJ Lee for her successful title defense at the Showcase of Immortals.

AJ Lee dismissed Paige by slapping her and challenging her to an impromptu matchup. Paige accepted the challenge and ended up winning the bout, making her the youngest woman to hold the Divas Championship.

The Anti-Diva also became the first woman to win the Divas title on her debut and the first woman to hold the Divas Championship and the NXT Championship simultaneously.

Do you think Paige's match with Emma redefined women's wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh