"Pancaking her" - Former RAW Women's Champion hilariously reacts to Rhea Ripley's viral pinfall from her return match

Rhea Ripley recently sent the pro wrestling world into a frenzy, courtesy of her viral pinfall on NXT.

In reaction to the same, Nia Jax took to Instagram to make an interesting comment.

Jax, who hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle since departing WWE, hilariously wrote that Ripley was "pancaking" Roxanne Perez with her pinfall style.

Jax is a former RAW Women's Champion. She is also a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, having won the titles with Shayna Baszler.

Teaming up with The Queen of Spades was Jax's final storyline in WWE as the two women eventually parted ways. Jax's final match in WWE was against her former tag team partner, to whom she lost.

Rhea Ripley tweeted a host of interesting reactions after her pinfall went viral on social media

Rhea Ripley has been absent from in-ring competition for months. She recently made her return to action at a WWE Live Event.

However, she made her return to competition on TV on NXT. She faced Roxanne Perez ahead of her match with Cora Jade. Despite a valiant effort, the young WWE star was beaten by The Eradicator following a back-and-forth contest.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley reacted to her pinfall style with numerous tweets. Her first reaction was a simple 'Face Throwing a Kiss emoji.' Whereas, she then followed up with another reaction, as she reflected on her return and labeled herself a "menace."

"134 days since my last match…Still the best! Still a menace"

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE

134 days since my last match…Still the best! Still a menace 😘

Ripley and her faction, The Judgment Day, have been feuding with Edge for months. At the Extreme Rules premium live event, Finn Balor defeated The Rated-R Superstar in an "I Quit" Match.

Rhea Ripley played a vital role by taking out Beth Phoenix with a steel chair and in doing so, WWE teased the possibility of a match between the two.

