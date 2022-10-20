Rhea Ripley tweets an interesting reaction to her viral pinfall from WWE NXT

Rhea Ripley had an interesting reaction to her viral pinfall style from this week's WWE NXT.

On this week's show, Ripley returned to the black-and-gold brand for a singles match against Roxanne Perez. She was handpicked by Cora Jade as Perez's opponent ahead of Jade's match against her at Halloween Havoc.

After a back-and-forth, Ripley defeated Perez and did so in her unique pinning style. Taking to Twitter, she reacted to the same by tweeting a Face Throwing a Kiss emoji.

Check out Rhea Ripley's reaction:

Ripley had been absent from in-ring competition for months and recently returned to the squared circle at a WWE Live Event.

This was her return match on television and thanks to her viral pinfall, the wrestling world went crazy.

Roxanne Perez spoke about her match against Rhea Ripley

Ahead of NXT's Halloween Havoc, Roxanne Perez sent a warning to arch-rival Cora Jade in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview.

Raquel Rodriguez said that she was "sorry" for what she was about to do to Perez's former tag team partner.

"Win or lose, I came and did what I needed to do," said Rodriguez. "And come Saturday, I feel sorry for Cora Jade."

Meanwhile, Perez said that she went through the toughest beating of her life against Ripley, implying how difficult her bout against the former RAW Women's Champion was.

"I went through one of the toughest beatings of my life with Rhea Ripley. But honestly, it only got me ready for Halloween Havoc. Because after that match, I fear nothing. And in the Weapons Wild match with Cora Jade, she's not only going to regret ever being my friend... she is going to regret ever knowing Roxanne Perez."

Jade was also in action on this week's NXT against Perez's handpicked opponent, Raquel Rodriguez, which Jade won by disqualification.

