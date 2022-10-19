Raquel Rodriguez disqualified after hitting former champion with a weapon on WWE NXT

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Raquel Rodriguez collided with Cora Jade in a singles match.

Last week on SmackDown, the latter's former best friend, Roxanne Perez, showed up and picked Rodriguez as Jade's opponent for the Pick Your Poison match. The two NXT stars are set to collide at Halloween Havoc in a Weapons Wild match.

Cora picked Rhea Ripley as Roxanne's opponent and the Judgment Day member won her bout earlier in the night. During Cora Jade's match against Raquel Rodriguez, she immediately ran to the corner to prevent the SmackDown star from getting to her.

Raquel Irish whipped Cora into the turnbuckle multiple times. She then picked her up and hit her with Snake Eyes. She then placed her on the announce table and delivered a chop on her chest.

Raquel Rodriguez went for another chop, but Jade got out of the way, resulting in the former slamming her hand onto the table. Cora took advantage of the situation by going for the attack in the ring. She then grabbed her kendo stick and was about to strike Raquel with it, but she snatched the weapon.

Rodriguez then hit Cora Jade with the stick, forcing the referee to call off the match. The latter won via disqualification.

As Cora was leaving, Roxanne Perez attacked her from behind. Cora Jade retreated to the ring, where Raquel was still standing. She ended up escaping before they could attack her any more.

