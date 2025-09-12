  • home icon
  Parker Boudreaux wants a historic title clash against popular Indian star at Global League Wrestling (Exclusive)

Parker Boudreaux wants a historic title clash against popular Indian star at Global League Wrestling (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Sep 12, 2025 13:23 GMT
Parker Boudreaux is a former WWE star [Image: Instagram]
Parker Boudreaux is a former WWE star. [Image from the star's IG account]

Former WWE star Parker Boudreaux has a dream opponent in mind for his wrestling journey in India. The star will appear for Global League Wrestling in the country.

GLW will bring the thrilling action of pro wrestling to Indian fans. Television giant Prasar Bharti and AEx Sport recently announced a strategic partnership to air GLW Clash on DD Sports. Several major names, such as Parker, Shanky Singh, Mustafa Ali, and Mahabali Shera, will be showing up for the promotion. The flagship show, GLW Clash, is set to air on TV from October 4, 2025.

Parker Boudreaux spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta this week. He mentioned that facing former WWE star Shanky Singh in a huge championship match would be his dream encounter in GLW. He felt both stars were elite athletes in the prime of their careers. He noted that the match will be historic and has the potential to bring pro wrestling to the forefront in India.

"In my brain, the dream would be me vs. Shanky in the World Championship match. If that can happen, I literally would lose my mind. If that can happen, it would be a historic event in India. Me vs. Shanky—that would live on forever. These are two elite people, elite athletes, and elite pro wrestlers that the world has never really seen in this spotlight. If we could pull that off, that would be a historic event in India."
Parker Boudreaux also thanked former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer The Great Khali for being involved with the promotion.

He felt GLW would revolutionize wrestling in India and inspire the youth to take up the sport as an outlet or career choice.

While using the quotes from this article, please remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

