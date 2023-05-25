"Pat called it the future endeavors stomp" - Former champion jokes about 'dangerous' move that wrote two released WWE Superstars off TV

Two WWE Superstars, Nia Jax and Eva Marie, were released by the company after they faced Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades talked about facing and injuring them in a recent interview.

Baszler took Nia Jax out on the September 20th edition of RAW. After the match, she trapped Nia's hand in the ring steps and stomped on it twice, injuring her former tag partner. She did the same thing with Eva Marie as well. The stomp was followed by Nia and Eva being released by WWE.

In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, the former NXT Women's Champion discussed how Pat Patterson called her stomp on Nia Jax and Eva Marie the 'future endeavors stomp.'

"I mean Pat started calling that the 'future Endeavors Stomp.'[04:28 - 04:42]

Shayna Baszler made her debut in WWE NXT on August 10, 2017, at a house show, where she teamed up with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce to face off against Kairi Sane, Aliyah, and Dakota Kai.

After a few years, she made her main roster debut on SmackDown, where is attacked Becky Lynch, during which she famously bit Becky's neck.

Nia Jax and Eva Marie were released by WWE due to the pandemic

Back during the earlier days of the pandemic, WWE decided to release some superstars in order to cut budgets. Nia Jax and Eva Marie were among the superstars released during that period.

• Eva Marie The following talents that were released from WWE on November 4, 2021 are out officially of their non-compete clauses and are free agents:• Karrion Kross• Nia Jax• Keith Lee• Mia Yim• Ember Moon• Oney Lorcan• Gran Metalik• Harri Smith• Lince Dorado• Eva Marie https://t.co/OY6z6Ay7UQ

In 2021, Nia Jax took to her Instagram to address her release. The former RAW Women's Champion revealed that she was on a break due to her mental health and asked the Stamford-based promotion to extend it when she received her return schedule to the ring.

"I asked for an extension to my mental health break, feeling that I needed more time, and hoping I would have the ongoing support of the company to whom I have given my all for the past 7 years. I did not receive a response. The next I heard, I was being released."

Jax added that her vaccination status was never mentioned, and she was not given any options. You can read more about it here.

