Pat McAfee accidentally ruins the result of Gunther vs Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41

Pat McAfee recently hosted a star-studded homecoming show in Pittsburgh, which included WWE Superstar Jey Uso.
As part of the introduction for his appearance, Pat McAfee told Uso that he was going to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 next weekend. Uso is the favorite for the match, with the odds shockingly making Gunther the underdog, especially after the attack that The Ring General unleashed on his twin brother Jimmy.
McAfee is close friends with Michael Cole who is one of the men backstage who help a lot creatively and could have found out the result ahead of time. That being said it could also have been an accident that he didn't mean to come out with on the spot.
Will Jey Uso become World Champion for the first time at WrestleMania 41?
Jey Uso has climbed through the ranks in WWE to become one of the most popular stars at present. He earned his Royal Rumble win and could now be pushed into a good position as World Heavyweight Champion.
Uso has done all of this himself. He has turned his career around from initially only being seen as a tag team wrestler to then proving himself in a feud with Roman Reigns and stepping up his game on RAW.
Uso is now one of the company's biggest merch sellers and most popular stars, and lifting his first World Championship at WrestleMania is not out of the question.
Gunther destroyed his brother a few weeks ago and has since unleashed a new Jey Uso, who appears to be different from the one who has fallen to The Ring General over the past few years.
The World Heavyweight Champion most recently defeated Jey in January, but it seems that Uso has now found a way past the man he once feared and could unleash this new persona at WrestleMania 41.