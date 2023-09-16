Pat McAfee breaks silence after "dream" night sharing the ring with The Rock

Former WWE commentator Pat McAfee spoke about sharing the ring with The Rock this week on SmackDown.

In a surprise appearance, Pat McAfee opened SmackDown this week. The former announcer came out to a raucous crowd in Denver, Colorado. However, he was soon interrupted by his former WrestleMania adversary, Austin Theory. The surprises did not end there as The Rock also made his way to the ring.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with McAfee after the show for an exclusive interview. He mentioned that it was a dream come true moment to share the ring with The People's Champ. He was thrilled to witness Rocky firsthand, electrifying the audience with his promos and moves.

"I got to see all of it happen there. The Spinebuster, the People's Elbow, the eyebrow raise, the 'It doesn't matter,' him starting a 'You are an as*hole' chant, then he switched it, I was in there for the whole thing. The WWE, my entire life has been my dream destination. Everything that I've been able to do here, I'm incredibly lucky for, thankful for, and grateful for. I try to enjoy and I definitely did that tonight. And yeah, it's a dream being back for sure." [1:08 - 1:37]

The Rock confronted Austin Theory on SmackDown

During the opening segment, The Rock confronted Austin Theory. He called out the young star for talking trash about the fans.

The People's Champ made fun of Theory and got the fans to start a "You are an as*hole" chant directed at the 26-year-old.

The situation soon escalated, and Rocky got Theory down with the Spinebuster. He also hit the People's Elbow and got McAfee to hit his own version of the move on the former United States Champion.

