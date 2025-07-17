Pat McAfee breaks silence after being replaced on WWE commentary

Pat McAfee's ongoing absence from WWE TV continues to frustrate many fans. However, he went on hiatus for a good reason, as he self-admittedly burned himself out while being on the road all week.

Ad

However, his sabbatical turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Corey Graves, who returned to the main roster to fill in for the former NFL punter. McAfee has now shared his thoughts on his replacement.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the 38-year-old analyst has nothing but praise for Graves and Barrett for stepping up on his behalf. McAfee said the show must go on, regardless of his absence.

Ad

Trending

"Corey Graves, so good. Wade Barrett, so good. For people that watch wrestling, like whatever happened to Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, that's a massive ordeal to WWE because everything that's going on right now. For me at the commentator position, it's like, show moves on regardless." (From 2:30 to 2:52)

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

You can check out the clip below:

Ad

Is Pat McAfee done being a full-time commentator on WWE RAW?

Speaking on a recent edition of the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager said Pat McAfee may be done as a full-time broadcaster.

Mantell thinks the company could still use him as a star attraction for premium live events, as it would help bring a new set of eyes to the product.

Ad

"He may do a pay-per-view. He may do that. He could be a guest appearance, or you could have a three-man [commentary] booth, because he is a very, very good color commentator, and it is something that to advertise, because he does have his fans, and say 'Pat McAfee is going to be joining us on this one.' And I think you have, I actually think you have some people tuning in just to hear Pat."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former NFL punter last appeared in a wrestling capacity during Money in the Bank. It remains to be seen if he will be brought back for The Biggest Party of The Summer - SummerSlam 2025.

If you carry quotes from the first half of the article in your publication, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.