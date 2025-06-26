  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Pat McAfee
  • "Thank you all so much," "Excited for the future of my life" - Pat McAfee issues clarification after facing backlash over WWE absence

"Thank you all so much," "Excited for the future of my life" - Pat McAfee issues clarification after facing backlash over WWE absence

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jun 26, 2025 03:55 GMT
Pat McAfee (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Pat McAfee (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Pat McAfee has come under fire after he explained the reason behind his current WWE absence. He has now issued a statement on social media.

The former NFL punter missed Monday Night RAW on Netflix for the third straight week. He was last seen calling the action alongside Michael Cole at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 8.

Fans have been questioning his absence after Corey Graves replaced him on commentary during the go-home episode of RAW before Night of Champions.

The WWE Universe finally heard from the man of the hour during The Pat McAfee Show a few days ago, when he revealed that he took a break from WWE, as he was getting "pretty exhausted."

also-read-trending Trending

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

The 38-year-old analyst has since been facing backlash from fans, with people celebrating his absence and telling him to stay away from his commentary duties.

Earlier today, Pat McAfee took to his X/Twitter handle to address his trolls, sharing screengrabs of negative comments from fans on social media. He further went on to break down his hectic schedule.

“I was getting pretty exhausted.. I produce/host a 5 day a week show, have been on the go every week since Dublin last year before College Football.. plus I run my growing company with 14 employees and have a 2 year old daughter.”

McAfee said he's excited about his future and wasn't sweating over the trolls.

“'YOU’RE NOT EXHAUSTED ENOUGH B****.. NEED YA TO TAKE A DIRT NAP' ~ The IWC (Internet Wrestling Community) Thank you all so much. Excited for the future of my life.”

You can check out his tweet here.

When will Pat McAfee return to WWE?

It looks like it will be a while before Pat McAfee reunites with Michael Cole on the commentary table.

He didn't provide any update on when he will return, which means he will be on hiatus for the foreseeable future.

Fans should expect either Wade Barrett or Corey Graves to fill in for him come Night of Champions on June 28.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications