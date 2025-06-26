"Thank you all so much," "Excited for the future of my life" - Pat McAfee issues clarification after facing backlash over WWE absence

Pat McAfee has come under fire after he explained the reason behind his current WWE absence. He has now issued a statement on social media.

The former NFL punter missed Monday Night RAW on Netflix for the third straight week. He was last seen calling the action alongside Michael Cole at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 8.

Fans have been questioning his absence after Corey Graves replaced him on commentary during the go-home episode of RAW before Night of Champions.

The WWE Universe finally heard from the man of the hour during The Pat McAfee Show a few days ago, when he revealed that he took a break from WWE, as he was getting "pretty exhausted."

The 38-year-old analyst has since been facing backlash from fans, with people celebrating his absence and telling him to stay away from his commentary duties.

Earlier today, Pat McAfee took to his X/Twitter handle to address his trolls, sharing screengrabs of negative comments from fans on social media. He further went on to break down his hectic schedule.

“I was getting pretty exhausted.. I produce/host a 5 day a week show, have been on the go every week since Dublin last year before College Football.. plus I run my growing company with 14 employees and have a 2 year old daughter.”

McAfee said he's excited about his future and wasn't sweating over the trolls.

“'YOU’RE NOT EXHAUSTED ENOUGH B****.. NEED YA TO TAKE A DIRT NAP' ~ The IWC (Internet Wrestling Community) Thank you all so much. Excited for the future of my life.”

When will Pat McAfee return to WWE?

It looks like it will be a while before Pat McAfee reunites with Michael Cole on the commentary table.

He didn't provide any update on when he will return, which means he will be on hiatus for the foreseeable future.

Fans should expect either Wade Barrett or Corey Graves to fill in for him come Night of Champions on June 28.

