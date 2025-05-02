Pat McAfee broke a major WWE rule

Pat McAfee may have broken a major rule on WWE RAW this week. Whether anything will be done about it or not remains to be seen.

While WWE has been on Netflix for some time, there has clearly been a ban on certain words. Even when the audience has chanted a few curses, the chants were restricted and censored during the broadcast, although not always effectively. This has been a recurring theme over the past few months, and it’s evident that despite the switch to Netflix, not much has changed for WWE when it comes to their rules.

However, on this week’s episode of RAW, Pat McAfee decided to be the one to push all the usual limits by cursing multiple times. Not only did he curse, but he used profanity several times. This led veteran Vince Russo to question his choice to do so. He said that even in the Attitude Era, the word was avoided, and it was not necessary.

In the past, The Rock has been one of the only stars to break this rule, as did Cody Rhodes during his feud with him. Even then, it was quite limited. For Pat McAfee to use it against Gunther caught fans by surprise. They were also censored on the Netflix broadcast.

