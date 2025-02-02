Pat McAfee calls for replay after top star is apparently eliminated in huge botch during the Royal Rumble

Pat McAfee was left shouting for a replay to see what had happened, after a huge botch during the Men's Royal Rumble match. The star was apparently eliminated.

Penta and Rey Mysterio started off the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. The two were both going at it and taking all the risk as they hit each other with hurricanranas and battled on the apron. During one spot in particular, there was a huge botch as Rey hit Penta with a hurricanrana to the outside.

His feet touched the ground, with apparently both feet making contact. However, he got back into the match while the referees looked very confused but made it clear he was not gone. The commentators said that only one foot had touched the ground, but Pat McAfee was not having it. He said that it was not an elimination but they needed an immediate replay, calling for VAR - Video Assistant Referee.

Trending

Expand Tweet

He said that they needed a replay to determine if the star was out of the Rumble or not, but WWE showed no replay of the moment given the enormity of the botch. The rest of the match continued like nothing had happened.

Whether Penta was eliminated or not remains a question, but it's not certain at this time. Pat McAfee will hopefully show a replay at a later time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback