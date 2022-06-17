"I don’t know sh*t" - Current WWE Superstar comments on ongoing Vince McMahon investigation

Pat McAfee has given his stance on the ongoing investigation of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that Mr. McMahon is under investigation following an alleged affair settlement and cover-up with a former WWE employee.

On The Pat McAfee Show this morning, the SmackDown commentator spoke on the situation and admitted he knows just as little as everybody else.

"Yesterday, the WWE, I know less than everybody else," Pat McAfee said. "This is just me, I don't know sh*t about f*ck. I go in, do my thing, say hello to everybody, I'm out."

McAfee also expressed that he is incredibly grateful for the position he is in, while stating that he recognizes the severity of the allegations against Vince McMahon.

"I'm in, maybe the most awesome situation in the history of WWE for anybody. I'm a lifelong fan of the company, but I'm not part of anything. I literally bounce around, do my thing, and I'm out. It's designed to be that way. Outside looking in, it's like, after watching Succession, anytime a board is trying to do something, it's hard not to be like, woah. I'm going there tomorrow. I'm excited to hear the chatter. Obviously, what is being alleged is not fantastic at all, it's terrible."

Pat McAfee compares Vince McMahon's problems to the show Succession

Pat McAfee's is currently obsessed with the HBO show Succession. The show follows a family trying to figure out how to take over their father's company as his health is on the decline.

"Succession has completely ruined my life," Pat McAfee said. "Yesterday, when this hits the internet out of nowhere, I'm like, 'Oh my God.' It's hard not to start piecing things together and be like, 'you could see how that person would want...then that...if that was happening...how does this not come out?' I'm watching along with everybody else. That came out of nowhere. What will happen? There are going to be a lot of investigations. There will be investigations about the investigations and those investigations will contradict other investigations. Will you ever get the truth? No, hopefully, we get part of it though." [H/T: Fightful]

Now that the investigation surrounding Vince McMahon has gone public, it's likely to be the most prevalent topic of conversation for the forseeable future. Mr. McMahon is scheduled to be at SmackDown on Friday, and it's reportedly going to be "business as usual."

