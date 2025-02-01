Pat McAfee delivers one of the coldest opens for any Royal Rumble ever

WWE star Pat McAfee delivered a voiceover during the cold open to kick off this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Rumble is one of the biggest events in the world of professional wrestling.

The Triple H-led creative team has a stacked card for this year's Royal Rumble. The men's and women's Rumble matches will include some of the biggest names in the company, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, and Bayley. Fans also expect some big returns at the event, including AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, and The Rock.

However, before the first match, Pat McAfee delivered one of the "coldest" opens for any Royal Rumble in the history of WWE. The commentator hyped up the competition with a voiceover, mentioning the importance of the event ahead of WrestleMania, which set the tone for the show.

"I know what you're thinking: 'Oh, Pat McAfee. He's an Indy guy, yeah. Super original. I'm sure he'd nail a hot cold open video program, hubbly bubbly, how you doin', keep it movin'! Well, you know what? You're damn right," said McAfee.

This year's Rumble started with the 30-woman battle royal. IYO SKY came out in the first spot and was followed by Liv Morgan in the second. Whoever wins the Rumble will get a chance to challenge for gold at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the show.

