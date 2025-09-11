Pat McAfee discusses Shad Khan amid WWE absence; says he "loves" AEW co-owner

WWE star Pat McAfee recently talked about AEW President Tony Khan's father, Shad Khan, amid his absence from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. The commentator expressed his love for All Elite Wrestling's co-owner.Pat McAfee has been part of World Wrestling Entertainment since 2018 and has been working as a commentator since 2021. McAfee was on the announcing duties for RAW alongside Michael Cole before going on hiatus due to mental exhaustion in June 2025.Amid his absence from WWE TV, the star recently took to X/Twitter to upload a clip from The Pat McAfee Show, where he reacted to Shad Khan's motivational speech to the Jacksonville Jaguars, an American football team.McAfee was full of praise for the co-owner of AEW and said that he loved Shad, who had invested a lot in the Jacksonville Jaguars.&quot;That's right, I love that. Cut good promo. He knew the audience. He read the audience. He says, 'I know what we're doing here. We're gonna do this forever, aren't we? This night never ends, man.' I hope that happens. I love Shad Khan. He has invested a lot to them. I do hope they play well,&quot; he said.Check out the clip below.WWE CCO Triple H confirmed Pat McAfee's return dateDuring a recent interview with ESPN, Triple H hyped up the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event, revealing that Pat McAfee will be part of the commentary team for the show in Indianapolis.&quot;Starting early September 20th, Wrestlepalooza in the home of the one and only Pat McAfee, who’s like family to us. You know, Pat will be there. He’s going to light the place up. It’s going to be exciting. Indianapolis,&quot; said Triple H.Wrestlepalooza is stacked with some legendary names on WWE's current roster, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, AJ Lee, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins. It will be interesting for fans to see Pat McAfee back on the commentary team for some great matches.