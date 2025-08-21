Pat McAfee's WWE future finally revealed

Pat McAfee has been absent from WWE television for the last couple of months. During his absence, Corey Graves has filled in as Michael Cole's partner in the Monday Night RAW commentary booth.McAfee had been absent since the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The former NFL punter revealed that he opted to take a break from commentating due to his hectic schedule. The 38-year-old said that he was feeling &quot;pretty exhausted,&quot; forcing him to take time off.Speaking on ESPN, Triple H provided an update on McAfee's future with the company, officially confirming his return. He will be back for commentary on September 20th at Wrestlepalooza, as The Game fully expects the commentator to light the place up.“Starting early September 20th, Wrestlepalooza in the home of the one and only Pat McAfee, who’s like family to us. You know, Pat will be there. He’s going to light the place up. It’s going to be exciting. Indianapolis,” said Triple H. [H/T: Ringside News] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat did Pat McAfee have to say when he went on break from WWE?Pat McAfee claimed that he wouldn't be commentating, at least for a while, when he went on a break from WWE.Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, he expressed his gratitude towards everyone in the company. He said:&quot;I will not be commentating. Continuing to just like kinda catch up on life as a whole. You know, Post-Money in the Bank, Pre-Night of Champions. Feels like a good time. I was getting pretty exhausted there. So, shoutout to everybody in WWE looking out for me, too. Very very thankful.&quot;McAfee has also done a lot more in WWE than just commentate. He has actually stepped foot in the ring. Earlier this year, at the Backlash Premium Live Event, he shared the ring with Gunther. He lost to the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion despite a valiant effort.