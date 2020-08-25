Pat McAfee on his experience of his NXT TakeOver match

Pat McAfee has been revealing his thoughts on his debut WWE match against Adam Cole this past weekend at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

The former NFL punter shocked the WWE Universe with a show-stealing performance against the longest-reigning NXT Champion in WWE NXT history.

Today on The Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee shared his feelings on his match against Adam Cole and competing inside of an NXT ring for the first time. Pat McAfee spoke about fulfilling his dream of competing in a wrestling match at NXT TakeOver:

"The match at NXT TakeOver: XXX against Adam Cole was something I had thought about potentially happening in my life since I was 10 or 11 years old ... Monday nights were the best thing on television for me as a kid by far. When I watched wrestling for the first time, it was the first time I really looked at something and thought that's the world I am supposed to be in. For 20 years now, I've always dreamt of having a wrestling match." (h/t Wrestling INC.)

Pat McAfee on his passion for professional wrestling

In addition to discussing his match against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: XXX, Pat McAfee revealed that he always believed that he would one day become a professional wrestler.

The former NFL punter said that he, along with his wife, watches every wrestling show currently on television today. Pat McAfee suggested that his passion and consumption of professional wrestling was evident in his match against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver:

"I always had these seeds where I was supposed to wrestle, I got to work with WWE, I started doing kick off shows and pre shows and commentating and learning a little bit more about the world that I've always been a fan of. Even as an adult, my lady and I, we try and watch literally every single wrestling show that is on television, just because it is such a combination of things." (h/t Wrestling INC.)

"I think people got a chance to see that whenever they dove into the NXT run I've had over the last couple of weeks. Wrestling is just so much more than just wrasslin'. Its emotion, its drama, its comedy, it's athletics, it's everything that I feel I've been attracted to for my entire life." (h/t Wrestling INC.)