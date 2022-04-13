WWE wanted Pat McAfee and a huge sports star to team up

According to reports, WWE planned for SmackDown commentator and former NFL punter Pat Mcafee to team up with Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers on NXT.

Since he arrived in WWE in 2018, McAfee has been one of the most entertaining parts of their programming. Before working on SmackDown, McAfee cut his teeth as a commentator for NXT, where he found himself in a feud with Adam Cole.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, WWE planned to provide Pat with a major tag team partner in his feud against Cole and The Undisputed Era:

"McAfee is also well-respected within the world of sports. After his breathtaking performance at WarGames in December 2020, there was serious internal discussion of having McAfee reappear after the loss to The Undisputed Era and jump Cole and align himself with a new partner. The mystery reveal was going to be NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers, which would have brought instant mainstream notoriety to NXT." (H/T - Sports Illustrated)

Although Rodgers never appeared on NXT, WWE's original plan highlights Pat McAfee's mainstream appeal.

Pat McAfee was one of the highlights of WrestleMania 38

Given his little in-ring experience, fans were unsure what to expect from Pat McAfee before his match with Austin Theory at WrestleMania. It was hard to imagine any other result than an Austin Theory victory.

However, to the surprise of many, Pat executed a barrage of difficult moves in the ring, leading the former NFL star to win on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In one of the most entertaining WrestleManias in recent years, Pat McAfee and Austin Theory's had one of the best matches of the whole weekend. It culminated in Stone Cold Steve Austin coming out to the ring and 'stunning' McAfee, Theory, and Vince McMahon.

Edited by Abhinav Singh