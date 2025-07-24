  • home icon
Pat McAfee issues public apology after huge scandal that "ruined" a life

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 24, 2025 01:08 GMT
The star has issued an apology (Credit: WWE.com)
Pat McAfee has issued a public apology after a false rumor began circulating and "ruined" a life. He has now addressed it.

Months before, Pat McAfee had mentioned a false rumor about a University of Mississippi student being allegedly intimate with her boyfriend's father. The rumor ended up circulating with the student, Mary Kate Cornett, telling NBC that her life was ruined by people who had no idea who she was.

"Having your life ruined by people who have no idea who you are is the worst feeling in the world."
On The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee addressed the issue and issued a public apology. He said that he also got to meet her and apologize to her and her family.

"I can now happily share with you that I recently got to meet Mary Kate and her family. And I got a chance to sincerely apologize to them and acknowledge that what I said about Mary Kate was based solely on what others were saying on the internet." (1:58:32 - 1:58:44)
He said that the family was wonderful and he acknowledged that it took a lot of time for him to publicly apologize. He said that he was thankful that he got to apologize to them privately as well. He added that he had not apologized or addressed the situation previously because he wanted to talk to them privately first.

"And I'm very thankful that they gave me the opportunity to tell them how sorry I was that this all happened and that our program was a part of this. I deeply regret the pain that was caused." (1:59:25 - 1:59:36)
Pat McAfee recently commented on not commentating in WWE for a long time

Pat McAfee talked about how he was very tired after Money in the Bank. The star said that he needed to take time away from WWE because he was doing a lot and he was tired all the time.

He talked about his show and how he had to be a part of that regularly, while also traveling for WWE, and this ended up with him not being able to commentate to the level he wanted.

At this time, the star will be seen on College Gameday soon after, as a result of which he likely won't be involved in WWE for a long time.

Edited by Harish Raj S
