"I'm gonna go in and beat that guy's a**" - Pat McAfee issues a warning to former Money in the Bank winner

Pat McAfee has sent a warning to Happy Corbin ahead of their clash at SummerSlam.

Last year, Baron Corbin was at an all-time low as his career spiraled down with bad luck. After SummerSlam 2021, Corbin's fate took a different turn and he became Happy once again. However, after feuding with Madcap Moss, Corbin is back to square one.

After the Last Laugh match with his best friend-turned-rival, Happy Corbin threatened to attack McAfee, who was commentating along with Michael Cole. On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the 35-year-old addressed Corbin's attack after the end of Money in the Bank:

"With that being said, Happy Corbin, Bum A** Corbin, did accept my SummerSlam challenge, so it is on. Once this neck heals, I'm gonna go in and beat that guy's a**. This foot right here is gonna end up, up the ass of Bum A** Corbin!" [H/T -Fightful]

Pat McAfee recalls Happy Corbin's attack from Money in the Bank

Fans may remember Pat McAfee going up against Theory and Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38. However, it was not the first time he stepped into the ring. A few years ago, McAfee feuded with The Undisputed Era and even entered NXT War Games.

After Money in The Bank, Happy Corbin showed up and blindsided the commentator following Theory's win in the main event. On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the 35-year-old recalled the cowardly attack from Corbin:

"Michael Cole and I were just sitting there having our usual nightly wrap-up, 'that was a f**ing good night.' Before we can even get our headsets off and get out there, as the entire world was celebrating, some scumbag, by the name of Bum A** Corbin, literally attacked me from behind the barricade, like a horror film. Drags me over, hits a Fox exec right behind us and a consultant next to him. I actually kicked them both in the whole process of that. Sorry bout it," [H/T - Fightful]

It is always a spectacle when we get to see McAfee compete inside the ring. It will surely be no different as he attempts to get his revenge on Corbin at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

