Pat McAfee issues a warning to Gunther following WWE RAW attack

WWE RAW commentator Pat McAfee has issued a warning to former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The former NFL punter had to be taken out of the arena last night on RAW after getting choked out by The Ring General.

Frustrated with his WrestleMania loss, Gunther approached the commentator's desk and started yelling at Pat McAfee and Michael Cole. Things escalated further after The Voice of WWE mocked The Ring General for tapping out during his World Heavyweight Championship match against Jey Uso. As the Austrian star tried to get his hands on Cole, McAfee jumped in to make the save and got choked out by the Imperium leader.

On the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee stated he was only trying to defend his fellow commentator, Michael Cole. The 37-year-old noted that although he wasn't sure what would happen next, he was up for everything.

"I was sticking up for Michael Cole. What was he [Gunther] doing? He was... [He] grabbed up Michael Cole. He was gonna choke out Michael Cole. Yeah, right, can't be having that. So what happens next here now? I don't know, you tell me. Just know I'm bou about it for whatever," he said. [From 7:50 to 8:05]

Pat added he was not going to quit showing up despite the attack. The RAW commentator stated he did not care how vicious Gunther could be, but he was not going to get away with attacking Michael Cole.

"And if you think that choking me out is going to have me, you're wrong. You think you're going to bury me publicly, and I'm going to quit showing up. You're wrong. But I know you're not going to mess with Michael Cole and get away with it. I don't care how big, strong, intimidating, how good your rear naked choke is. I don't care about any of that. Okay? Michael Cole is a good man. We appreciate Michael Cole, and whenever you start attacking him, things like that are going to happen," added McAfee. [From 8:06 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Pat McAfee shares health update following WWE RAW

Earlier on The Pat McAfee Show, Pat provided a health update while addressing the vicious attack from Gunther. The RAW commentator stated he went to a local medical facility.

McAfee added that he lost consciousness and suspected he was going to have a serious neck injury after the attack. However, he was deemed okay.

"I went to a medical facility local over there in Las Vegas. I thought maybe I was going to have someone C2, C3, maybe something in the neck because of how I felt. But, standout, I was deemed OK. I certainly lost consciousness last night though, as the entire world watched on," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the attack from last night leads to a match between Pat McAfee and Gunther.

