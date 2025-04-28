Pat McAfee makes cryptic remarks on Gunther situation ahead of WWE RAW

WWE RAW will take place in just a few hours with fallout from the biggest episode of the year held after WrestleMania 41. Pat McAfee has found himself wrapped up in storyline drama once again—this time with a dominant force: Gunther. With rumors and speculation swirling on WWE booking McAfee vs. Gunther, the sports media heavyweight is offering cryptic remarks on plans for tonight's show.

The Boomstick is looking for some sort of payback from The Ring General after last week's RAW in Las Vegas. Two nights after opening WrestleMania 41 by dropping the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso, Gunther stormed RAW and took his anger out on McAfee and Michael Cole. Adam Pearce later announced Gunther was fined an undisclosed amount and suspended indefinitely.

McAfee is anxious to clear the air live in the WWE ring at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The one-time NXT Year-End Award winner hyped up tonight's RAW segment during The Pat McAfee Show earlier today and received some advice from a few of his co-hosts for the loaded, live RAW episode.

"I'm headed off to Kansas City for Monday Night RAW. I'm gonna address the Gunther situation, I think I have to. ... He's been suspended, Adam Pearce told me that was the case. Adam Pearce I don't think is going to be there this evening, but he made the suspension, he told me that. I appreciate Pearce for doing that, but you know... I'll have a chance to chit-chat tonight, about my thoughts. You know, this wrestling world is crazy. Steve Austin said in the comments, 'You need to keep your head on a swivel, kid!'" McAfee said. [From 2:43:39 to 2:44:18]

Pat McAfee continued:

"Then The Rock said, 'You need to figure out your own s**t. This is the wrestling world, you can't turn your back to anybody!' These are two legends telling me, 'Hey, this is on you, not anybody else!' It's like... huh? Okay, alright. [Boston Connor: you'll take that and listen] I will... you listen, that's what you gotta do," McAfee said. [From 2:44:19 to 2:44:36]

McAfee later wrapped the show by plugging WWE RAW on Netflix, as he does each week. The former NFL star and his co-hosts then discussed how he's in a tricky position at the RAW commentary desk.

"RAW, Netflix, 8pm. ... I appreciate you so much, great work today, boys. [co-hosts: be careful, keep your head on a swivel at RAW] That's a good call, kid. [co-hosts: always be in the corner of a room, facing door, know exits] Eyes out. Good call, kid. I will tonight. The issue with where I sit is, it's right in the middle of everything. A lot of people in my six, and to my nine, and to my three, not nearly as many at my noon. Everybody else is actually where I can't see," McAfee said. [From 2:48:24 to 2:49:12]

Gunther is not expected for RAW in Kansas City, as he was seen in London earlier and is rumored to be on hiatus for at least two weeks. McAfee agreed with one of his co-hosts who said you can't trust the WWE suspension to keep The Ring General from showing up.

