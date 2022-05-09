Pat McAfee namedrops released 3-time world champion at WrestleMania Backlash

Pat McAfee has certainly taken over as the voice of SmackDown as veteran Michael Cole has been there by his side. His popularity has risen, but at WrestleMania Backlash, he caught the attention of fans for namedropping a released three-time world champion.

So who was it that McAfee namedropped? It was the former world champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda). But why did he reference The Fiend during the "I Quit" bout between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey?

You can see the image from the tweet below of a young fan at ringside wearing a Fiend mask, prompting Pat McAfee to namedrop the released star.

It was a bit surprising that he did so, especially since WWE has been extremely careful to avoid namedropping certain released stars. Bray Wyatt was reportedly not in the good graces of Vince McMahon before his release from the company.

Singular Screwball @ScrewballSq McAfee randomly blurting out, "is that the Fiend in the front row" followed by a couple seconds of silence. You know he got an earful for that one. #WMBacklash McAfee randomly blurting out, "is that the Fiend in the front row" followed by a couple seconds of silence. You know he got an earful for that one. #WMBacklash

It has been nearly a year since WWE fired Wyatt, and he is yet to return to the ring. While he has confirmed that he is far from done with his wrestling career, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter tweeted that the reason why Tony Khan and AEW haven't signed him is that his asking price is "very high".

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das