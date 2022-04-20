Backstage note on Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) alleged demand for in-ring return 

Windham Rotunda (f.k.a. Bray Wyatt) is reportedly demanding a "very high" price for an in-ring return, be it in WWE or AEW.

The Fiend's last in-ring appearance came at WrestleMania 37 when he lost to Randy Orton. The fiend was released by WWE on July 31st.

Taking to Twitter, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer shared an interesting note about Wyatt.

Meltzer noted that WWE would be interested in AEW's top stars at the moment, and vice versa. A fan responded to the journalist and asked him if either of the two promotions were interested in the former Universal Champion.

Dave Meltzer stated in his response that Wyatt's asking price is very high.

Bray Wyatt was a major attraction during his WWE run

Windham Rotunda's 'Bray Wyatt' character made his main roster debut in 2013 and targeted WWE Hall of Famer Kane. The Wyatt Family, comprising of the man himself, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan, ran roughshod through a long list of top babyfaces for months on end.

During this run, the Wyatt Family head won the WWE Championship on one occasion, mere weeks before WrestleMania 33. Unfortunately, his reign didn't last long, and he lost the title to Randy Orton at The Show of Shows.

Wyatt went through a major character change in mid-2019 and debuted the gimmick of The Fiend. This sinister entity possessed supernatural powers and was quickly pushed as a major star. Rotunda won the first of his two Universal Championships at Crown Jewel 2019 with a victory over Seth Rollins.

His run with the title ended when he was defeated by WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2020. He won his second Universal title at SummerSlam 2020 by defeating Braun Strowman. This reign lasted only seven days, with Roman Reigns winning the championship at WWE Payback.

During his WWE run, Rotunda was a big merchandise mover. In late 2019, Wyatt surpassed the likes of Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch in terms of merchandise sales. The former Universal Champion's merch sales were a big reason fans didn't anticipate his release from the company.

In November of last year, Wyatt was reported to be working on a Hollywood project alongside Jason Baker.

Where would you like to see Bray Wyatt make his in-ring return? Let us know in the comments section below.

