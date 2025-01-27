Pat McAfee names WWE personality The GOAT after Saturday Night's Main Event

Pat McAfee praised a WWE personality after Saturday Night's Main Event. This personality has been part of the WWE roster for a long time.

Michael Cole is a tenured member of the WWE roster. He started his career as a backstage interviewer before graduating to become the lead commentator. Cole has been consistent in the commentary booth and has called several memorable moments. His infectious passion has made him a household name. Even after doing the same job for several years, Cole's passion can be seen when he bursts out in excitement during matches or when he dances during Jey Uso's entrance.

Trending

Michael Cole has also formed a formidable duo with fellow commentator and former NFL player Pat McAfee. The two men have been an entertaining duo on the headset. They were both part of the commentary team for Saturday Night's Main Event. After the show's conclusion, McAfee took to social media to praise his commentary partner.

"What a night calling some wrestling with The [goat emoji]"

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Check out his post here.

Screengrab of Pat McAfee's Instagram Story (source: McAfee's Instagram account)

Nia Jax threw a tantrum and stole Pat McAfee's drink at Saturday Night's Main Event

After losing the WWE Women's Championship to Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax turned her attention to Rhea Ripley. Last week, she attacked Mami on WWE RAW, prompting the latter to challenge her to a match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Although Nia had the size advantage, Rhea Ripley was able to overcome her and retain the Women's World Championship. Following the match, McAfee confirmed that Jax threw a tantrum at ringside and even stole his drink in frustration.

Expand Tweet

It looks like Nia Jax is not happy with the outcome of the match. She will have to win the Royal Rumble match this weekend to get another title shot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback