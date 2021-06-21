NXT Superstar hints at a possible attack on Pat McAfee and SmackDown debut

Pat McAfee has been one of the most exciting and exhilarating commentators to watch ever since he joined Michael Cole at the announce desk on SmackDown. It's safe to say that he is doing a great job and almost everyone can agree on that.

However, there are a few people out there who are not happy and will never be happy with Pat McAfee's success.

In fact, one NXT Superstar has suggested that he may just pay the former Indianapolis Colts punter a visit.

Former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole has hinted at making his main roster debut on Twitter. Cole tweeted out his disgust for McAfee, and received an immediate response from WWE on Fox, telling him where to find him.

Cole stated that he is aware of Pat McAfee's whereabouts and that the WWE Universe should never forget that he does what he wants, when he wants.

"Don’t ever forget…do what I want…when I want…and Pat sucks. #LifeLessonsWithAdamColeBayBay" said Adam Cole

With SummerSlam just around the corner, WWE will be looking to switch things up and add some fresh storylines for The Biggest Party of the Summer. A feud between a debuting Adam Cole and Pat McAfee would be welcomed, especially considering the amazing matches they gave us over on NXT.

Adam Cole may have to wait before he can get his hands on Pat McAfee

Adam Cole may not like Pat McAfee, and he may be itching to get his hands on the former NFL superstar, but he may have to wait in line. There is another WWE Superstar over on SmackDown who isn't too pleased with him.

King Corbin recently appeared on The Bump, where he revealed that he hasn't been too happy with Pat McAfee's antics of late. Corbin feels betrayed by McAfee, who he considers a close personal friend.

Corbin isn't too pleased with Pat's open support for Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura, thinking that he has switched sides.

He has gone so far as to threaten to put Pat McAfee through a table if he continues to air-guitar and air-drum alongside Rick Boogs.

Who would you like to see Pat McAfee face first if he ever makes his return to the ring? Adam Cole or King Corbin? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

