Pat McAfee has been offered a role in RETRIBUTION

Pat McAfee recently reacted to his apparent firing from the WWE. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the former NFL Kicker has been removed from TV. However, McAfee may not have to worry about what is next for him, as RETRIBUTION has offered him a job.

Mace from RETRIBUTION reacted to Pat McAfee's post about being fired, and asked him if he would like some "RETRIBUTION."

Pat McAfee seems to think he has been fired from the WWE, following numerous reports surfacing that he has been pulled from TV. However, if in the unfortunate event McAfee has been fired from NXT, Mace from RETRIBUTION has asked if he would like to join the faction that is running rampant on RAW.

The idea of Pat McAfee in RETRIBUTION is highly unlikely for several reasons. The main one being that RETRIBUTION currently finds itself busy trying to recruit Ricochet to their side. Meanwhile Pat McAfee "nurses" a severe neck injury following his loss to the Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Pat McAfee already has his own faction

It isn't officially listed as a faction, but Pat McAfee has already paid good money to form his own group in WWE NXT. McAfee has teamed up with the current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne, to form the self-proclaimed Kings Of NXT.

The team was specifically brought together by McAfee to take down the Undisputed Era. However, they ultimately failed at their task in WarGames.

Despite being pulled from television, Pat McAfee has continued to show support for his stablemates. He voiced his congratulations to Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch when they recently successfully defended their tag titles against the unlikely pairing of Killian Dain and Drake Maverick on NXT.

Congrats boys.



Those titles deserve to spend the holidays with the greatest on earth.. and that’s yinz, @ONEYLORCAN and @strongstylebrit.



🗣 IT’S GREAT TO BE GREAT, it must suck.. to suck #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rC7QHNPhoj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 24, 2020

Pat McAfee already has his own faction to worry about, but the idea of having him join RETRIBUTION is interesting. Maybe he could be introduced into RETRIBUTION's storyline as their future leader. Would you like to see Pat McAfee on television? Let us know in the comments section below.