Pat McAfee potentially references AEW during WWE SmackDown

On the recent episode of SmackDown, Pat McAfee possibly made an AEW reference or to the song 'T.N.T' by the popular hard rock band AC/DC.

McAfee kicked off the show by cutting a promo for his upcoming match at SummerSlam against happy Corbin. Last week, WWE announced that Pat McAfee had signed a multi-year contract with the company.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Theory and Madcap Moss faced each other in a singles match. During which McAfee referenced both competitors' performances to Dynamite.

"Like TNT, like dynamite!"

Prior to his match, Paul Heyman approached Madcap Moss, thus citing a potential alliance between the two. A charged-up Moss and former United States Champion collided in a singles match where the latter won via disqualification when he assaulted Moss with his MITB briefcase.

After Money in the Bank went off air, Corbin assaulted the WWE commentator, which resulted in the latter suffering a mild injury to neck. He had to wear a neck brace for a brief period.

