Pat McAfee says recent match involving Anoa'i family members is the best he has ever seen live

Pat McAfee, WWE SmackDown commentator, said the match between The Usos and The Street Profits might be the best he has ever seen live at a premium live event.

McAfee might be new to the world of pro wrestling as he transitioned from football to sports entertainment after retiring from the former. The 35-year-old competed in a handful of matches and was attacked by Happy Corbin after the event went off the air.

On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, he spoke about Money in the Bank and regarded the match between The Usos and The Street Profits as one of the best he has seen live:

“Liv cashed in her Money In The Bank, dream come true, one of the biggest nights of all time. Bobby Lashley – new United States Champion. The Usos and Street Profits have maybe one of the best matches I’ve ever seen live,” he said. “Then Theory wins the Money In The Bank with a Nigerian Giant [ending] up going through our commentary table, and so many other hijinks and sh*t.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The bout between the two teams was regarded as the best of the night by the WWE Universe. However, the finish didn't sit well as Montez Ford's shoulder was up. It'll be interesting to see if a rematch is on the cards for SummerSlam.

Pat McAfee talks about Happy Corbin's attack after the event

Last week, Pat McAfee attended WWE Money in the Bank. He & Michael Cole called most SmackDown matches, and McAfee & Corey Graves closed the show calling the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

After the show went off the air, Happy Corbin viciously attacked McAfee to make a statement ahead of their clash. On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the 35-year-old described the sneak attack by Corbin on Saturday:

“I'm out there losing my bearings, I'm getting wailed on with punches, oh, oh throws me over the barricade. I hit my head off the side of the commentary table that was blown up by Omos,” he said. “Got cuts on my head from that thing ’cause there’s some metal, obviously, where the bolts go. Literally, still bruised on my head right now, both sides.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The match between Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin was recently made official for SummerSlam. Fans are eagerly waiting to see McAfee enter the squared circle once again.

