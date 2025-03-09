Pat McAfee pushes for major WWE RAW star to turn face

WWE color commentator Pat McAfee is pushing for a popular star to turn babyface. The latter turned to the dark side three months ago.

On the December 2, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day mocked their former teammate Big E's horrific neck injury and asked him to leave. The former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions have since transformed into two of the most hated characters on the main roster.

Kofi Kingston took to his Instagram account to post a picture from his recent vacation. The 43-year-old noted that he was grateful. Pat McAfee posted a comment on the social media update claiming it would be great to have the 'real' Kofi back, seemingly implying he wanted The New Day member to turn babyface again. You can check out Kingston's post by clicking here.

Screengrab of McAfee's comment:

Pat McAfee had a message for Kofi. [Picture credits: Screenshot of McAfee's comment on Kingston's Instagram post]

Wrestling veteran slams Pat McAfee and Michael Cole following WWE RAW

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw Pat McAfee and Michael Cole reflect on John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber. However, the duo's remarks did not go well with former WWE head writer Vince Russo.

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, the wrestling veteran pointed out that while The Rock mentioned that he was only playing a character during the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, the two commentators tried too hard to sell the WWE storyline.

"I saw the press conference, and Rock was shooting, he was shooting, talking about characters, what his character was. Then, at the end of the show, where they played the package, McAfee and Cole are sitting there, 'I can't believe this. In all my years, I'm still having...' Bro, Rock just told us Saturday night they're all television characters. He just told us none of this is real. And you guys are sitting there like two morons, 'Oh my God, in my 20 years of knowing John Cena...' Bro, I swear to God, the entire industry is so F-ed up," Russo said. [From 8:58 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

John Cena's historic heel turn has spiced up The Road to WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the 16-time former World Champion in the final year of his wrestling career.

