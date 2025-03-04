WWE veteran exposes major flaws with The Rock's character; claims announcers are "sitting there like two morons" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Rock's character. The Final Boss has been a major focal point in this year's build to WrestleMania.

The Rock orchestrated arguably the biggest heel turn in WWE history as he had John Cena attack Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. The trio of Rock, Cena, and rapper Travis Scott beat down Cody as fans watched in horror.

This week on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, Russo urged WWE to make up its mind on the angle. He pointed out that The Rock appeared out of character during the press conference, discussing the segment like they were playing characters on TV. Meanwhile, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were on RAW this week, trying to sell that Cena had indeed turned to the dark side. The former WWE writer was furious with the inconsistencies in the booking.

"I saw the press conference and Rock was shooting, he was shooting, talking about characters, what his character was. Then at the end of the show, where they played the package, McAfee and Cole are sitting there, 'I can't believe this. In all my years, I'm still having...' Bro, Rock just told us Saturday night they're all television characters. He just told us none of this is real. And you guys are sitting there like two morons, 'Oh my God, in my 20 years of knowing John Cena...' Bro, I swear to God, the entire industry is so F-ed up." [From 8:58 onwards]

With the explosive heel turn, John Cena made it clear that he would challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

It will be interesting to see what role The Rock plays in their matchup at The Show of Shows.

