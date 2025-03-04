  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Rock
  • WWE veteran exposes major flaws with The Rock's character; claims announcers are "sitting there like two morons" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran exposes major flaws with The Rock's character; claims announcers are "sitting there like two morons" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 04, 2025 09:55 GMT
The Rock with Travis Scott at the Elimination Chamber [Image: WWE.com]
The Rock with Travis Scott at Elimination Chamber [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Rock's character. The Final Boss has been a major focal point in this year's build to WrestleMania.

Ad

The Rock orchestrated arguably the biggest heel turn in WWE history as he had John Cena attack Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. The trio of Rock, Cena, and rapper Travis Scott beat down Cody as fans watched in horror.

This week on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, Russo urged WWE to make up its mind on the angle. He pointed out that The Rock appeared out of character during the press conference, discussing the segment like they were playing characters on TV. Meanwhile, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were on RAW this week, trying to sell that Cena had indeed turned to the dark side. The former WWE writer was furious with the inconsistencies in the booking.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I saw the press conference and Rock was shooting, he was shooting, talking about characters, what his character was. Then at the end of the show, where they played the package, McAfee and Cole are sitting there, 'I can't believe this. In all my years, I'm still having...' Bro, Rock just told us Saturday night they're all television characters. He just told us none of this is real. And you guys are sitting there like two morons, 'Oh my God, in my 20 years of knowing John Cena...' Bro, I swear to God, the entire industry is so F-ed up." [From 8:58 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

With the explosive heel turn, John Cena made it clear that he would challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

It will be interesting to see what role The Rock plays in their matchup at The Show of Shows.

Please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Steffi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी