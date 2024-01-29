Pat McAfee reflects on his return after over four months at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Pat McAfee has made several appearances for WWE and has even had the chance to perform inside the squared circle. Recently, McAfee reflected on his return after over four months and spoke about his appearance.

At Royal Rumble 2024, Pat McAfee returned to WWE as a guest commentator for the show. Later, he entered the Men's Royal Rumble match as a special entrant and eliminated himself after Bron Breakker and Omos glared at him upon re-entering the ring.

After the event, McAfee took to social media to speak about his return and his experience competing in the traditional Rumble match for the first time in his career. He also claimed that he knew how fans would react to him taking up a spot during the match.

"Absolute honor to be back in the WWE Universe last night… What a show. Getting to call wrestling again with the 🐐, @michaelcole, and @wwegraves was an absolute blast. I feel like a kid every time I get the chance to go back… so much fun and so much talent in one building. Every. Time."

It will be interesting to see if the former NFL punter returns to the promotion on a full-time basis.

WWE personality heavily praises Pat McAfee

Initially, Pat McAfee started with the promotion as a heel and created his faction to feud against The Undisputed Era. However, it all changed when McAfee moved to the main roster as a color commentator alongside Michael Cole.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, The Bump's Megan Morant heavily praised McAfee and shared a few heartfelt instances where he was kind and helpful to others behind the scenes.

"I think the world of Pat. One of the things about Pat is that he’s so kind to everyone. He knows everyone’s name, the people who mic you up, the people who do camera work, everybody, Pat knows their name and just getting to watch him be who he is was cool for somebody who wants to be in television for a long time, whether that be in sports entertainment or sports or wherever it may be. He’s a star and watching what he does is very cool."

It will be interesting to see if McAfee appears at Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth, Australia.

What are your thoughts on Pat McAfee? Sound off in the comment section below.

