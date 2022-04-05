Pat McAfee reveals why AJ Styles was angry at WrestleMania 38

It wasn't a great night for AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38.

Not only did The Phenomenal One lose his match against Edge on night two of the most "stupendous" WrestleMania in history, but he got busted open the hard way on his way to the ring.

There were many theories on social media last night in regards to what happened, ranging from a backstage accident prior to the entrance to a snafu with his pyro. But we now have the definitive answer.

On The Pat McAfee Show this morning, Pat explained the situation, stating that Styles hit his head on the the giant star setpiece when he walked onto the stage:

“I was walking to Gorilla which is obviously the last stop before you go out. Four different Producers were like, ‘when you go out there, the bottom of the entrance is like a star, make sure you get to the middle. AJ literally just ran his face into the side and he’s bleeding right now.'” - said Pat McAfee (H/T: NoDQ)

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc



#wrestlemania #AJStyles



@NYCDemonD1va I’m pretty sure this is when AJ Styles got that cut on his head. Making his way out 🤕 I’m pretty sure this is when AJ Styles got that cut on his head. Making his way out 🤕#wrestlemania #AJStyles 📹 @NYCDemonD1va https://t.co/F9xvuGsH5f

This explains the angry look on AJ's face during his entrance when he touches the side of his face and realizes he's bleeding. Thankfully, The Phenomenal One seemed to have no issue wrestling his match at The Show of Shows.

AJ Styles is now 0-2 in AT&T Stadium for WrestleMania

This is AJ Styles' second time competing in AT&T Stadium for WrestleMania.

His first was against Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 32. It was Styles' first WrestleMania appearance and resulted in a shocking loss, much to the dismay of the WWE Universe.

Heading into WrestleMania 38, most fans believed that The Phenomenal One would rebound from his last match in AT&T Stadium and secure a victory over Edge. But thanks to a timely distraction from former United States Champion Damian Priest, Styles suffered another loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Whether Styles and Edge will continue their feud tonight on WWE RAW remains to be seen. We should find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on what happened to The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania 38? Is there just something about AT&T Stadium that doesn't sit well with Styles? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Should AJ Styles continue his rivalry with Edge? Yes No 33 votes so far