Pat McAfee reveals why he's back on WWE TV

WWE commentator Pat McAfee issued a statement on why he's made his return to the job.

McAfee officially signed a contract with the company in early 2019. He eventually joined SmackDown in April 2021 as the new color commentator alongside Michael Cole. McAfee took a hiatus to join ESPN's College GameDay in 2022. At 2023 Royal Rumble, Pat made a surprise return to commentary and competed at WrestleMania 39.

The former NFL player made another surprise Rumble appearance last month as a guest commentator and Men's Rumble participant.

The post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW featured McAfee and Cole on commentary. It's now been confirmed that the 36-year-old will continue to call the company's flagship TV show for the time being.

McAfee took to X this evening with a special message for the WWE Universe as he helps steer the ship of sports entertainment's flagship TV show.

"I’m just a man trying to help… That’s all. CAN’T WAIT to be back on air with the [goat emoji], @MichaelCole, tonight 8PM est," he wrote.

Tonight's RAW will air live on the USA Network at 8 pm ET. The episode will feature the latest Elimination Chamber build on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight's RAW from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky:

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole call the show

Cody Rhodes speaks on what has happened with WrestleMania 40

R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: LA Knight vs. Ivar

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Imperium vs. Jey Uso and The New Day

