Pat McAfee's past arrest brought up on SmackDown in tense segment

Pat McAfee has become one of the most popular figures in WWE today. Michael Cole, his broadcast colleague, has even credited McAfee for revitalizing his commentary career.

McAfee joined the SmackDown commentary team in April 2021. Prior to that, he appeared frequently on NXT, even going so far as to have a high-profile feud with Adam Cole.

Ahead of his highly-anticipated match against Happy Corbin at SummerSlam, McAfee was humiliated by his rival when his past arrest was brought up and he was assaulted.

Pat McAfee's feud against Corbin has been personal because both have history. The two men were former teammates during their time with the Indianapolis Colts.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Happy Corbin was sitting behind the broadcast booth, having apparently bought a ticket. He used the seat to harass his rival and throw popcorn at him. He exposed McAfee's past arrest in October 2010 by placing his mugshot on a poster. (The former NFL player was arrested for public intoxication.)

Happy Corbin would proceed to attack Pat McAfee by hitting him with a low blow in order to have the last laugh before their clash at SummerSlam 2022. It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out as McAfee will be wrestling for the first time in nearly four months.

Will McAfee manage to overcome the former authority figure and United States Champion at SummerSlam? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below!

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far