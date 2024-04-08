Pat McAfee seemingly spoils special appearance planned for WrestleMania XL main event

Pat McAfee, Michael Cole and Corey Graves have pulled double duty as the commentary crew for both nights of WrestleMania. While naming stars present in attendance, McAfee may have possibly spoiled WWE's plans for the main event match of Night Two.

WrestleMania Saturday ended with The Bloodline standing tall as Roman Reigns and The Rock defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. The Bloodline's victory means that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match will be contested under 'Bloodline Rules.'

The main event for Night Two of WrestleMania XL will see Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns for the title. Many believe that Rhodes will be assisted by some WWE legends. Pat McAfee name-dropped one such superstar's name. The star in question is sixteen-time WWE Champion John Cena.

The American Nightmare has the cards stacked against him in the main event. The Bloodline will be present in numbers to ensure that their Tribal Chief walks out of the premium live event as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The WWE Universe will have to wait and see what kind of assistance Rhodes will receive in possibly his final battle against The Bloodline leader. The Rock had threatened Cody that this match could be his final shot at The Tribal Chief's gold during the build up for the match.

