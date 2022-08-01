"There might have been some negative thoughts" - Pat McAfee reacts to his win over Happy Corbin at SummerSlam

Pat McAfee picked up another singles win at SummerSlam this weekend.

On Saturday night at SummerSlam, McAfee defeated Happy Corbin in a match that will likely end the rivalry between the commentator and WWE Superstar.

Following the matchup with Happy Corbin at WWE SummerSlam, SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee reflected upon his victory. He detailed some negative thoughts that crept into his mind during his match with Corbin:

“I was on the top rope, it was close up there, I was dangling, I was bobbling a little bit. There might have been some negative thoughts going in between my ears, but in the end, I got a chance to fly around in Nissan Stadium," Pat McAfee said. "I used to play football here against the Tennessee Titans. I have a lot of great memories here, and this one’s right at the top of the list.”

Pat McAfee comments on cheating to defeat Happy Corbin at SummerSlam

While Pat McAfee defeated Happy Corbin, it wasn't without controversy. When the referee went down, McAfee saw the opportunity to return the favor to Corbin for what he did to him on SmackDown the night before...by kicking him in the nuts.

"When I saw that beautiful blonde hair flop after I delivered that right on Corbin’s jaw and he knocked him out of the way, I saw my opportunity to maybe bend the rules a little bit," Pat McAfee admitted. "It’s only illegal or against the rules if you get caught, and there’s no way Charles was gonna be able to see it because big dumb Bum Ass Corbin’s arm hit him right in the face. So I got lucky there, I enjoy that moment." [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of Pat McAfee's comments? Are you upset that he cheated to defeat Happy Corbin at SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

