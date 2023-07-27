Pat McAfee has two-word reaction to viral WWE SummerSlam moment with former Champion

Pat McAfee might be on hiatus from WWE but that didn't stop him from reacting to his viral moment with Baron Corbin from last year's SummerSlam.

McAfee was last seen on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 when he defeated The Miz in an impromptu match made official by Snoop Dogg. The former NFL punter has been out of WWE due to commitments with ESPN.

That didn't stop McAfee from sharing one of the best moments of his wrestling career on Instagram. It was him diving off the top rope onto Baron Cobrin, who he faced and defeated at SummerSlam last year in Nashville, Tennessee.

"HELLLLL YEAH," McAfee wrote on his Instagram story.

Pat McAfee shared this on his Instagram story.

McAfee has been impressive in all of his matches on NXT and WWE. He remains one of the best celebrities to have stepped inside the squared circle. It also helps being a former athlete but it's more helpful to be a huge fan growing up.

Will Pat McAfee have a match at this year's SummerSlam?

In a celebrity gold tournament earlier this month, The Miz teased a potential matchup against Pat McAfee at SummerSlam. He told the local media in Arizona that he wants to face the new ESPN analyst, as per Mike Johnson of PW Insider.

The Miz followed it up on the July 17th episode of Raw when he called McAfee the most overpaid person in sports. According to Sports Illustrated, McAfee's deal with ESPN is reportedly worth $85 million for five years.

Since The Miz was "unprepared" for his impromptu match with McAfee at WrestleMania 39, it seems fair for the two to have a proper match. But with SummerSlam less than two weeks away, it's unclear if they will have the opportunity to do it in Detroit.

