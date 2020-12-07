The late Pat Patterson was a key cog in the WWE wheel for decades, first as a wrestler and then as an important backstage employee. Patterson's influence was seen in match finishes, storylines, as well as in the hiring of wrestlers.

One wrestler that Pat Patterson played a part in hiring to WWE was former Intercontinental and tag team champion Jacques Rougeau, who also went by the ring name The Mountie.

Rougeau was a guest on the newest Sportskeeda series Inside Skoop, where he talked about many things about Pat Patterson. He revealed that Patterson was the one who helped negotiate his contract with Vince McMahon, while he also stated that the first-ever Intercontinental Champion wanted Rougeau to team with another Canadian, Rick Martel.

Jacques Rougeau on how Pat Patterson wanted him to team with Rick Martel

Jacques Rougeau revealed in his interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone that Pat Patterson wanted him to team with Rick Martel, but he wanted to team with his brother Raymond Rougeau.

"Actually at the time, it's so funny, because when he first started negotiating with me - nobody knows this, but he wanted me to team up with Rick Martel. That was Pat's idea, he wanted to have... I'm trying to stay humble here, but two good-looking kids from Montreal (laughs). Ricky Martel looked certainly great, and you know I was trying to hold my end. But he pictured the two good-looking boys, Frenchmen from Montreal, and when we were negotiating, finally I told them, I said 'no, I want to go with my brother'. I wanted to go with my brother because I knew I was going into a jungle and I knew I could trust my brother and he'd have my back and I'd have his back and all that good stuff between brothers. But, Pat Patterson, I could go on and on about... what a great person, everybody loved Pat."

Jacques and Raymond Rougeau were a team for four years in WWE, before the latter retired. Jacques then had a singles run, following which he teamed with Pierre Ouellet to form The Quebecers tag team, w were three-time WWE Tag Team champions.

