Paul Heyman reveals major spoiler about Roman Reigns' future as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman addressed Roman Reigns' future as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by revealing a potential spoiler.

The Head of the Table has been on a dominant run as champion, as he's defeated everyone who has challenged him for the past three years. His most recent title defense was at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where he defeated LA Knight via pinfall.

During this week's special episode of RAW, Paul Heyman stated that in the next 12 months, no one will dethrone Roman Reigns. He clarified that it's a spoiler and not a prediction.

"As special counsel to your Tribal Chief, I offer not predictions but spoilers. For the next 12 months, there will be no challengers unseeding the true GOAT of sports entertainment," said Heyman. [2:16-2:35]

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble next year. His opponent will be either Randy Orton, LA Knight, or AJ Styles. The three stars will collide in a triple-threat match at New Year's Revolution, with the winner earning the right to face Roman. It'll be interesting to see who the winner will be.

Which WWE star should end Roman's historic title run? Sound off in the comments below!

