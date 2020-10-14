Paul Ellering wants to manage a female WWE tag team (Exclusive) 

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering joined Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted. During the live Q&A session, Paul Ellering was asked about who he would like to manage in the WWE if he could choose from the current roster.

Paul Ellering pondered over the question for a few seconds before revealing that he would love to return and pick a female tag team to manage.

While Paul Ellering didn't specifically mention which tag team he would like to work with, Dr. Chris Featherstone pitched an exciting idea in response. According to Featherstone, Paul Ellering could be the perfect manager for the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Paul Ellering: "What I would do is I would go in and pick a female tag team, and I would manage them."

Dr. Chris Featherstone: "Ahh, okay! So right now, you have the tag champs who are Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, and they kind of have that AOP type of feel. Yeah, that might work for you. Very interesting. And I've said on my shows. I've even said it with Joe, when me and Animal were talking on our show. I was like, yeah, 'they need a person, they need some kind of a manager with them,' and yeah, you would be a perfect choice."

Paul Ellering is one of the greatest managers in WWE and pro wrestling history

Paul Ellering is considered one of the best managers in pro wrestling history and a driving force behind the Legion of Doom's success featuring Road Warrior Hawk and Road Warrior Animal.

Ellering also managed The Authors of Pain in the WWE, an alliance that was broken up when the tag team moved to the main roster. Paul Ellering also spoke about Akam and Rezar's current status following the Superstars' release from the WWE, which happened in September.

Ellering also shared his thoughts about WWE's treatment of the tag team division, his memories of working with Animal and Hawk, the Paul Heyman-Roman Reigns pairing, and much more during the latest installment Sportskeeda's UnSKripted.